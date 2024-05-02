Red Sox host the Giants on 4-game home win streak

San Francisco Giants (14-17, third in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (18-13, third in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (2-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (1-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -114, Giants -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

Boston is 18-13 overall and 7-8 at home. The Red Sox have the No. 1 team ERA in the AL at 2.57.

San Francisco has a 14-17 record overall and a 5-10 record on the road. The Giants have an 8-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilyer Abreu has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 13-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto leads the Giants with 11 extra base hits (six doubles and five home runs). Mike Yastrzemski is 10-for-27 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .297 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Giants: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (hand), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press