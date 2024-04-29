Angels look to end 4-game skid, play the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (19-10, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-18, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (1-3, 2.59 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (1-3, 7.50 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -143, Angels +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Philadelphia Phillies as losers of four games in a row.

Los Angeles is 3-9 at home and 10-18 overall. The Angels have hit 30 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Philadelphia has a 9-4 record on the road and a 19-10 record overall. The Phillies have a 17-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rengifo has five doubles and a home run for the Angels. Jo Adell is 12-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has four doubles and six home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 23-for-42 with nine doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 1-9, .225 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .287 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: day-to-day (knee), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press