Angels aim to stop slide in game against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (13-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-17, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (1-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (3-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -113, Angels -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to stop their three-game losing streak when they play the Minnesota Twins.

Los Angeles has gone 3-8 in home games and 10-17 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Minnesota has a 13-13 record overall and a 7-7 record on the road. Twins hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has five doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBI for the Angels. Mike Trout is 4-for-36 with three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers has a .286 batting average to lead the Twins, and has five doubles and five home runs. Willi Castro is 14-for-38 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .239 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Twins: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Miguel Sano: day-to-day (knee), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Stefanic: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press