Shohei Ohtani responds to Toronto boos by hitting 7th homer as the Dodgers beat the Blue Jays 12-2

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani responded to boos from the Toronto crowd by hitting his seventh home run, Max Muncy and Will Smith also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five games with a 12-2 rout of the Blue Jays on Friday night.

Smith had four hits and three RBIs as the Dodgers won in their first trip to Canada since 2016.

Muncy’s fifth homer of the season was a three-run shot off Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-4) that highlighted the Dodgers’ six-run third inning.

Smith hit a solo homer off righty Trevor Richards in the fourth, his second of the season.

Dodgers right-hander Gavin Stone (2-1) allowed one and two hits over a career-high seven innings, earning his second win in three starts.

Blue Jays infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa pitched the ninth inning and allowed one of the Dodgers’ 19 hits in the game.

Some in the crowd of 39,688 booed Ohtani when he was introduced prior to the game and before each of his at-bats. Unfazed, the slugger homered on the third pitch he saw from Bassitt in the first inning.

Ohtani met with Toronto in free agency last winter, visiting the Blue Jays’ spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida.

In early December, rumors swirled that the two-time AL MVP was aboard a private jet to Toronto, ready to sign with the Blue Jays. Ohtani was not on the flight, and his $700-million deal with the Dodgers was announced the following day.

On Friday, Ohtani was 1 for 4 with a walk with two runs scored. He went 0 for 4 in Thursday’s win at Washington, ending a nine-game hitting streak.

Mookie Betts had two hits and an RBI, and Freddie Freeman reached base twice and drove in a run.

Left-hander Nick Ramirez pitched the final two innings for Los Angeles.

Catcher Danny Jansen homered for Toronto, his first for the slumping Blue Jays, who saw their losing streak reach four games.

Bassitt lost his second straight outing, allowing nine hits and a season-worst seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said RHP Walker Buehler (elbow surgery) will make one more rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City before rejoining the team. Buehler has already made five minor league rehab starts, the last four at Triple-A.

Blue Jays: Triple-A LHP Ricky Tiedemann will remain sidelined for the next seven-to-10 days because of ulnar nerve inflammation, manager John Schneider said. Toronto’s top pitching prospect, Tiedemann was placed on the minor league IL on April 18.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 2.28 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday against Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-1, 2.92). Glasnow is 0-4 with a 6.86 ERA in nine starts against Toronto, all with Tampa Bay.

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press