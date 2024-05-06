Rangers visit the Athletics to begin 4-game series

Texas Rangers (19-16, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (17-18, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (0-4, 5.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Athletics: Alex Wood (1-2, 6.32 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -136, Athletics +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Oakland has a 9-10 record in home games and a 17-18 record overall. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.99.

Texas has a 9-7 record in road games and a 19-16 record overall. The Rangers have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .398.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abraham Toro has six doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 12-for-33 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Smith has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 8-for-37 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .248 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press