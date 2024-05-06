Padres visit the Cubs to start 3-game series

San Diego Padres (18-19, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (21-14, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (1-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -120, Padres +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs start a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Chicago has gone 12-4 in home games and 21-14 overall. The Cubs have a 12-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego is 10-7 on the road and 18-19 overall. The Padres have a 15-8 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Tauchman has seven doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 9-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jake Cronenworth has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 RBI for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 18-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Padres: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (rib), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press