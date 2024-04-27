Alec Burleson snaps power drought with a 3-run homer, leading Cardinals past Mets 4-2 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burleson hit his first homer in almost nine months Friday night, a three-run blast that powered the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-2 win over the New York Mets.

Burleson’s second-inning round-tripper off José Buttó was his first since he homered against the Minnesota Twins last Aug. 3. He has 10 career longballs in 143 games.

J.D. Martinez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in his Mets debut. Martinez signed a one-year contract March 23 but was sidelined by lower back stiffness.

Willson Contreras hit a 445-foot homer off the facade along the second deck in left field in the third for the Cardinals.

Miles Mikolas (2-3) gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings to lower his ERA from 6.49 to 5.91. Ryan Helsley, the Cardinals’ fourth pitcher, earned his eighth save with a perfect ninth.

St. Louis’ Nolan Arenado went 0-for-3 but was hit by a pitch in the second to extend his streak of reaching base safely to 24 games, the longest streak in the majors this season.

Tomás Nido homered for the Mets in the fifth. Buttó (0-1) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

NIGHT RANGERS

The crowd of 24,159 cheered the three times the Mets aired on the scoreboard goals by the New York Rangers, who beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 to take a 3-0 series lead in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: SS Masyn Winn (back) had a scheduled day off. … OF Dylan Carlson (left shoulder) took batting practice in St. Louis Friday and could begin a rehab assignment next week. … IF Matt Carpenter (right oblique) swung a bat Friday and is expected to do so again Saturday.

Mets: To make room for Martinez on the active roster, the Mets designated infielder Zack Short for assignment. … RHP Tylor Megill (right shoulder strain) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Saturday by throwing two innings for Class A Brooklyn. … RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder) threw a bullpen Thursday and is slated to throw live batting practice Monday.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Adrian Houser (0-2, 7.45 ERA) opposes Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray (2-1, 1.04) Saturday in the middle game of the series.

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press