Logan Webb extends scoreless streak to 19 innings as the Giants send the Mets to 3rd straight loss

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched eight strong innings and extended his scoreless streak to 19 as the San Francisco Giants beat the New York Mets 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Webb (3-1) won his third straight start, striking out four and scattering six hits with a walk. The 27-year-old right-hander recorded 15 groundball outs.

Mike Yastrzemski, Thairo Estrada and Michael Conforto each had two hits for San Francisco. Yastrzemski had three RBIs, and Estrada and LaMonte Wade Jr. drove in the other runs.

Starling Marte had three hits for New York, which lost its third straight game after a six-game winning streak.

Mets starter Luis Severino carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Conforto led off with a bloop single to left field and Matt Chapman followed with a sharp single to right.

After a flyout by Patrick Bailey, Estrada drove in the game’s first run with an RBI single to left. Chapman advanced to third and Estrada took second on Jeff McNeil’s throw home.

Yastrzemski’s single to center scored two runs and the Giants led 3-0.

Severino (2-2) allowed three runs and five hits in six innings, striking out five.

Estrada led off the seventh with a triple and scored on a single by Yastrzemski. Wade added an RBI double to make it 5-0.

New York tried to rally against Giants reliever Tyler Rogers in the ninth, scoring a run on DJ Stewart’s RBI fielder’s choice.

Camilo Doval came in with two runners on and recorded the final two outs for his fourth save.

San Francisco improved to 8-0 when scoring at least five runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez underwent surgery on his sprained left thumb and is expected to miss approximately eight weeks. … Veteran slugger J.D. Martinez, who signed a $12 million, one-year contract late last month, reported to Triple-A Syracuse and went 1 for 4 with an RBI single. Martinez could make his Mets debut as soon as Friday at home against St. Louis. … RHP Max Kranick (strained left hamstring) was reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants added RHP Mitch White to their 26-man roster and optioned RHP Landen Roupp to Triple-A Sacramento. White was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Sean Manaea (1-1, 4.12 ERA), who pitched for San Francisco last season, starts Wednesday’s series finale. The Giants counter with LHP Blake Snell (0-3, 11.57 ERA), seeking his first win since signing a $62 million, two-year contract with San Francisco on March 19.

