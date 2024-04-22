Padres visit the Rockies to begin 4-game series

San Diego Padres (12-12, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-17, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (2-1, 1.99 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -189, Rockies +156; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies begin a four-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Colorado is 5-17 overall and 3-6 in home games. The Rockies have a 1-5 record in games decided by one run.

San Diego has a 6-4 record in road games and a 12-12 record overall. The Padres are fifth in the majors with 26 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with a .325 batting average, and has five doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and 12 RBI. Ezequiel Tovar is 13-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has two doubles, six home runs and 15 RBI for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 7-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .227 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Padres: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (neck), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press