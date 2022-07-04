Athletics play the Blue Jays in first of 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (44-36, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (26-55, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (9-2, 2.09 ERA, .96 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-6, 3.58 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -245, Athletics +201; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics begin a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Oakland has an 8-29 record at home and a 26-55 record overall. The Athletics are 8-41 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Toronto has a 44-36 record overall and a 19-18 record on the road. The Blue Jays have a 33-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus ranks third on the Athletics with a .228 batting average, and has 18 doubles, five home runs, 22 walks and 18 RBI. Sean Murphy is 10-for-31 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 31 extra base hits (12 doubles and 19 home runs). George Springer is 7-for-29 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Frankie Montas: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press