Ward’s go-ahead homer leads Angels past Phillies 6-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Jo Adell and Jorge Soler also went deep, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Friday night.

The teams combined to hit six home runs, but it was Ward’s shot, his 22nd of the season, in the seventh that completed the Angels’ comeback from a three-run deficit.

Soler hit a solo homer in the second inning and Adell launched a two-run homer in the fourth. Both came off Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo, who allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven.

Mike Trout, playing in just his sixth game in his hometown in his 15-year career, had a double and an RBI single. Trout also did outfield drills before the game, as he continues to work back from a bruised left knee. He hasn’t played in the field since April 30 and has served solely as a designated hitter since returning a month later.

The Angels used seven pitchers to cobble together nine innings in a bullpen game. Sam Bachman (2-2) pitched 2/3 of an inning to earn the win and Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 17th save.

Bryce Harper homered twice and had four RBIs and Kyle Schwarber also homered for Philadelphia, which has lost five of its last seven games.

Tanner Banks (2-2) took the loss, allowing the homer to Ward.

Key moment

Trout’s oppositefield RBI single off Luzardo came with two outs in the fourth inning and tied the game, erasing a three-run lead the Phillies had built on Harper’s first homer.

Key stat

Harper had his first multihomer game of the season, but it was the 29th of his career.

Up next

Anaheim LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 3.11 ERA) will start on Saturday against Philadelphia. The Phillies will turn to RHP Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.55).

___

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO

Associated Press