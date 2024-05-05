Yankees beat Tigers 5-2 behind Juan Soto’s bases-clearing double, complete three-game sweep View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto hit a three-run double that snapped a seventh-inning tie and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Sunday in a rain-shortened game to finish a weekend sweep.

The game was called following a 56-minute delay in the middle of the eighth after the teams played through a steady drizzle much of the day.

Completing a 17-day stretch without a break in the schedule, the Yankees (23-13) improved to a season-high 10 games over .500.

New York loaded the bases against reliever Shelby Miller (3-4) in the seventh before Soto lined Andrew Chafin’s sinker down the right-field line to break a 2-all tie.

The Yankees loaded the bases again but were unable to capitalize in a half-inning that took more than 30 minutes. Soto has 28 RBIs, most on the team.

Victor González (2-1) retired the final batter in the top of the seventh for the win. Dennis Santana pitched a scoreless eighth for his second save.

By SCOTT ORGERA

Associated Press