Clevinger combines with 3 relievers on a 4-hitter as the White Sox beat the Guardians 3-1

Clevinger combines with 3 relievers on a 4-hitter as the White Sox beat the Guardians 3-1 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger combined with three relievers on a four-hitter, and the Chicago White Sox topped the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 on Saturday night for their season-high fourth consecutive victory.

Clevinger permitted one run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings in his second major league start of the season. The right-hander, who signed a $3 million, one-year contract with Chicago on April 4, struck out five and walked none.

Then the bullpen took over.

Tim Hill (1-0), Jared Shuster and John Brebbia combined for 4 1/3 hitless innings as the last-place White Sox improved to 9-6 since their 3-22 start. Shuster got six outs before Brebbia handled the ninth for his first save since June 8, 2018, for St. Louis at Cincinnati.

Cleveland wasted a sharp performance by Triston McKenzie (2-3), who pitched 6 2/3 innings of four-hit ball. The Guardians lost for the fourth time in five games.

Josh Naylor accounted for Cleveland’s only run with an opposite-field drive to left with two out in the fourth. It was his 11th homer of the season.

Clevinger departed after Gabriel Arias’ single in the fifth, and Hill struck out pinch-hitter David Fry swinging for the final out of the inning.

Andrew Benintendi provided an insurance run for the White Sox with a sacrifice fly against Scott Barlow in the eighth.

Chicago jumped in front in the second. Paul DeJong reached on a one-out infield single and scored from first on Nicky Lopez’s double into the right-field corner. Lopez went to third on an error on right fielder Will Brennan and scampered home on Martín Maldonado’s single to left.

It was Lopez’s first RBI in his 33rd game of the season. Maldonado was batting just .095 (6 for 63) coming into the day.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: INF Danny Mendick (lower back tightness) ran before the game. “He should be heading out at some point, getting some games in the minor leagues and we’ll see how that feels after that,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

UP NEXT

Cleveland left-hander Logan Allen (3-2, 6.41 ERA) and Chicago right-hander Michael Soroka (0-4, 6.34 ERA) start the series finale on Sunday. Allen was tagged for seven runs in 2 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Detroit on Tuesday night. Soroka is looking for his first win in his first season with the White Sox.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer