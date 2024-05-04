Aaron Judge tossed for 1st time, Rizzo hits 3-run homer as Yankees top Tigers 5-3 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career in the seventh inning, Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer to cap a four-run third and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday.

Judge had two hits, including an RBI double to start New York’s rally in the third before getting ejected by plate umpire Ryan Blakney for arguing a called third strike. Judge thought a full count fastball by Tyler Holton was slightly outside and he was quickly tossed after looking back at Blakney.

Rizzo followed up his game-winning single by hitting a drive off Casey Mize (1-1) that banked off the side facing of the second deck in right field and caromed into the “Judge’s Chambers” to give New York a 5-1 lead.

Giancarlo Stanton hit an RBI single in the first when the Yankees got three straight two-out hits.

The Yankees won their second straight after dropping three of four in Baltimore when they scored six runs.

Riley Greene hit his second career leadoff homer on Clarke Schmidt’s third pitch of the game. Matt Vierling hit an RBI triple and scored on rookie Colt Keith’s sacrifice fly in the fourth but the Tigers dropped to 1-10 in their last 11 trips to the Bronx.

Schmidt (3-1) allowed a leadoff homer for the second straight start and gave up three runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out seven, walked none and pitched with runners on in four innings.

Luke Weaver retired slumping Spencer Torkelson with two on to strand two in the sixth and pitched 2 1/3 innings. Clay Holmes got the final four outs for his 11th save.

Mize allowed five runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. It was only the fourth time in the last 18 games a Detroit starter allowed more than two earned runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Greene was plunked near the ribs in the fifth but stayed in after being checked out for a few minutes.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (elbow inflammation) threw 15 fastballs in his first bullpen session since getting injured in spring training. Cole is not expected to return until at least June. … INF Jon Berti was activated off the injured list after missing 21 games. … OF Taylor Trammell was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Detroit RHP Tarik Skubal (1-0, 1.72 ERA) pitches Sunday against New York LHP Nestor Cortes Jhr. (4-0, 1.72) in the series finale.

