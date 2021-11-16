111621

With the mis-guided decriminalization of shoplifting, in the name of “Social Justice,” there is an onslaught of the crime in cities like Chicago and San Francisco. The result? Those retailers that have been victimized time and again are closing their stores in those neighborhoods that most need a local shopping outlet. Who does it hurt? What about “Social Justice” for the working class that will now have to bear the time and expense of traveling some distance to buy the necessities that were once easily available to them.