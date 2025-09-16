Bangladesh stays alive in Asia Cup with thrilling win over Afghanistan View Photo

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bangladesh notched a thrilling eight-run victory over Afghanistan in a must-win game and stayed alive for the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Afghanistan now needs to beat Group B leader Sri Lanka in its last group game as three teams are still in contention to get the final two spots for the next round.

Bangladesh spinners Nasum Ahmed (2-11) and Rishad Hossain (2-18) stifled Afghanistan’s top-order batters before left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman (3-28) knocked out the tailenders in the death overs to bowl out the opposition for 146 off the final ball.

Earlier, Afghanistan slow bowlers also squeezed Bangladesh in the middle-overs with Noor Ahmad and captain Rashid Khan sharing four wickets for 49 runs and restricted them to 154-5.

Bangladesh brilliant with the ball

Bangladesh’s ploy to field Nasum in place of Mahedi Hasan worked out perfectly as the left-arm spinner trapped Sediqullah Atal leg before wicket off the very first ball with the new ball and went on to bowl a wicket maiden over.

Nasum’s three overs in the powerplay pinned down Afghanistan to 27-2 as he also accounted for the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran, who struggled for 12 deliveries and could score only 5.

Top-scorer Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35) held one end up, but Rishad’s two quick wickets saw Afghanistan slipping to 62-4 by the halfway stage as Gurbaz swept straight to backward square where Jaker Ali took a well-judged catch.

Afghanistan had lost half of its side for 77 runs in 13 overs when Mohammad Nabi (15) played Mustafizur back onto his stumps. With the run-rate climbing to over 11-an-over Azmatullah Omarzai took 20 run in one over of off-spinner Saif Hasan (0-39).

Azmatullah holed out to Saif after scoring a rapid 30 off 15 balls and Rashid briefly challenged Bangladesh with a quickfire 20 off 11 balls before Mustafizur had him caught at short third in the penultimate over.

With 22 needed off the final over, Noor smashed two straight sixes to Taskin Ahmed (2-34) but holed out at mid-off of the final ball.

Tanzid stars with half-century

Tanzid Hasan’s brisk 52 off 31 balls formed the cornerstone of Bangladesh innings.

Saif and Tanzid gave Bangladesh a strong start of 63 runs off 40 balls. Bangladesh was set for a strong finish when it reached 87-1 in 10 overs, but the middle overs of Noor and Ahmad pulled them back.

Saif fell soon after the powerplay when he missed a sweep against Rashid and was clean bowled while Tanzid holed out to Ibrahim at long-off in the 13th over as Afghanistan went on to concede only 30 runs in the death overs.

