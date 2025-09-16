Thousands rally across Slovakia against austerity measures and pro-Russian policies View Photo

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Thousands rallied across Slovakia on Tuesday in a nationwide mass protest against the economic and pro-Russian policies of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The rallies took place in 16 major cities and towns, including the capital of Bratislava.

They latest wave of protests has been fueled by a trip by Fico to China where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the third time since the Russian all-out invasion of Ukraine. A package of austerity measures recently approved by the government further angered the protesters.

The government says the measures are necessary to cut a budget deficit that at 5.3% of GDP was the second highest last year among the countries using the common European currency, the euro. The deficit is expected to surpass 5% this year, exceeding the limit of 3% required by the European Union.

The measures include increases in health and social insurance, income tax for higher earners, and value added tax on some food products, as well as a possible reduction of national holidays.

Labor unions and other critics charged ordinary people will be hit most while businesses complain the measures do not include anything to boost the economy.

“The Slovaks are fed up with that,” Michal Šimečka, the head of the Progressive Slovakia party told the crowd at the Freedom Square in Bratislava.

His party led the protests in conjunction with three other political groups, Freedom and Solidarity, the Christian Democrats and the Democrats.

“We differ from each other but I can guarantee that we will work together,” Šimečka said.

Some of the leaders suggested they organize a general strike against the government.

“We’ve had enough of Fico,” people chanted.

The protests renewed last week to condemn Fico’s meeting Putin along with other authoritarian leaders in Beijing. Fico was the only head of a European Union country to attend a military parade hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Fico has long been a divisive figure in Slovakia and beyond. He returned to power for the fourth time after his leftist Smer, or Direction, party won the 2023 parliamentary election after campaigning on a pro-Russia and anti-American message.

He has openly challenged the European Union’s policies over Ukraine. His critics have charged that Slovakia under Fico is following the direction of Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is regarded by many as an autocrat.