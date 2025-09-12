Istanbul’s jailed opposition mayor greeted with cheers as he enters a prison courtroom View Photo

ISTANBUL (AP) — Istanbul’s jailed Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu appeared in a prison courtroom Friday over claims he had fraudulently obtained his university diploma, the first hearing in the case of the popular opposition figure whose arrest earlier this year triggered nationwide protests.

Imamoglu was greeted with cheers and applause by supporters as he entered the courtroom in Silivri Prison, west of Istanbul. His family, senior opposition politicians and former university classmates were present for the hearing, according to media reports.

The prosecution is demanding a prison sentence of between 2½ and 8¾ years and a political ban for alleged forgery of official documents.

Istanbul University nullified Imamoglu’s diploma in March, citing alleged irregularities in his 1990 transfer from a private university in northern Cyprus. The action set off protests as students faced down police in support of the mayor.

Imamoglu was arrested the following day on claims of corruption and terror links, which led to hundreds of thousands flooding the streets in Turkey’s largest protests in more than a decade. He has since remained behind bars.

Imamoglu is the main political threat to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 22-year rule. He was selected as the presidential candidate for Turkey’s main opposition CHP party shortly after his arrest. In Turkey, a college degree is a prerequisite to running for president, making Imamoglu’s university diploma essential to his challenge to Erdogan.

During the judge’s opening remarks, Imamoglu made a jab at Erdogan, who unsubstantiated rumors say did not graduate from university.

“I don’t mind listening, but I hope the person who doesn’t have a diploma is listening too,” Imamoglu said.

“The prosecutor did not write this indictment. It was written by the person who knew that I would defeat him in the next election,” he later added, also referring to Erdogan:

Silivri Prison, formally known as Marmara Closed Penal Institution, also holds several members of the CHP who have been detained as part of a widespread crackdown on government opponents over the past year.

Along with the diploma case, Imamoglu faces at least seven other criminal cases that could see him banned from politics. His mayoral duties are being performed by a deputy while he is in detention.

The CHP says the allegations are part of a government offensive to decimate the opposition and clear the way for another five years in office for Erdogan. The government denies the claims and says Turkey’s courts are independent.

In a separate case due to be heard on Monday, a court is expected to rule on whether to declare CHP’s 2023 Congress illegal, a decision that could change the party’s leadership and send it into disarray.

Imamoglu was elected mayor of Turkey’s largest city in March 2019. His win was a historic blow to Erdogan and the president’s Justice and Development Party, which pushed to void the municipal election results in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities.

The challenge resulted in a repeat of the election a few months later, which Imamoglu won by a much greater margin. The mayor retained his seat following local elections last year, during which the CHP made significant gains against the governing party.

By ANDREW WILKS

Associated Press