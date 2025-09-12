South Africa coach calls for a miracle in Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Swys de Bruin preaches miracles.

The coach has been comforting South Africa for its first ever quarterfinal in the Women’s Rugby World Cup against six-time champion New Zealand on Saturday in Exeter.

De Bruin sacrificed a 57-10 loss to France last weekend to rest 10 front-line players for the Black Ferns, stack his bench with a 7-1 bomb squad, and urge his Springbok Women to enjoy the biggest game of their lives.

“It’s a matter of belief,” de Bruin says. “We believe in miracles.”

There needs to be three other miracles this weekend if the established order is to be upset.

Canada takes a perfect 7-0 record against Australia into their Bristol clash. Canada won 45-7 in May in Brisbane.

France has beaten Ireland in their last eight games over eight years, all by 12-plus points.

England closes the quarterfinals on Sunday having won the last 27 games against Scotland. The Scots last beat the Red Roses in 1999.

Team talk

These are only the fourth quarterfinals in 10 RWCs. Logistics, money and limited time meant the only other quarters were played in 1998, 2002 and 2022.

The scale of South Africa’s task can be gauged by New Zealand not having lost a RWC match in 11 years, or a knockout match in 27 years. The Black Ferns have welcomed back No. 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker and South Africa-born reserve back Amy du Plessis. Three weeks ago against Spain, Olsen-Baker was carried off in tears with a bad ankle injury and du Plessis hurt her shoulder.

A significant difference between Canada and Australia is their attacking ruck speed. Canada has the RWC’s quickest average at 2.38 seconds while Australia’s is 3.55 seconds, 14th out of the 16 teams. Respective scrumhalves Justine Pelletier and Samantha Wood have started every match.

France has compensated for one of the worst lineout success rates — only 65% — by stealing a RWC-high six throw-ins.

England’s strength is all over the stats. The Red Roses’ gainline success against the United States, Samoa and Australia was a staggering 75%. Also, they conceded only two tries in total and none in the second half when the bench was unleashed.

Players to watch

Whoever replaces England fullback Ellie Kildunne, the world player of 2024 who was unavailable for the quarterfinals after being concussed against Australia last weekend.

Canada lock Sophie De Goede, the only player to make 50-plus carries in the pool stage, completed the most offloads (10), and still had poise to slot the second most goalkicks (13).

New Zealand’s Jorja Miller and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe are the only players to have beaten 20-plus defenders.

Ireland’s Aoife Wafer, Beth Buttimer, Ivana Kiripati, Meabh Deely and Nicole Fowley, who have yet to appear in this RWC. Wafer was voted the Six Nations’ best player.

Off the field

U.S. coach Sione Fukofuka stepped down after the pool stage exit on points difference. He was in charge for two years. The former Wallaroos assistant was returning to Australia, where head coach Jo Yapp happens to be finishing up. Eagles prop Charli Jacoby retired. She switched from cheerleading at university at 20 to play rugby and appeared in two World Cups.

Scotland is guaranteed a record attendance at Murrayfield in April. More than 10,300 tickets have been sold for the Six Nations visit by England. Scotland’s record for a standalone international is 7,774 in 2024 against England at its usual Hive Stadium home. Scotland’s seven previous appearances at Murrayfield were doubleheaders with the men.

Quotes

“It’s my last World Cup, so for me it’s about giving everything because I know that after we’re done I won’t touch a rugby ball again.” — South Africa captain Nolusindiso Booi

“They might be English but they’re all right, I suppose …” — Scotland scrumhalf Leia Brebner-Holden on her English father and sister

Schedule

Saturday

New Zealand vs. South Africa, Exeter, 1200 GMT

Canada vs. Australia, Bristol, 1500 GMT

Sunday

France vs. Ireland, Exeter, 1200 GMT

England vs. Scotland, Bristol, 1500 GMT

By FOSTER NIUMATA

