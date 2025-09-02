South Africa wins the toss and bowls first against England in first ODI

LEEDS, England (AP) — South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first against England at Headingley on Tuesday in the first of three one-day internationals between the teams.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma made his decision after seeing a dry wicket and noting that teams have fared well chasing in Leeds.

Playing on his home ground, England captain Harry Brook said he would have bowled first, too, if given the option.

England gave a debut to 22-year-old fast bowler Sonny Baker, who starred in the recent edition of the domestic Hundred competition. Fellow pacer Jofra Archer will be playing his first ODI since the Champions Trophy in March.

South Africa is without its own fast-bowling star, Kagiso Rabada, because of an ankle injury while Heinrich Klaasen is missing from the batting lineup after retiring from international cricket this summer.

The second ODI is at Lord’s on Thursday and the third takes place in Southampton on Sunday.

Teams:

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

