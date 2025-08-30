Last year’s finalists Fiji and Japan start strongly in the Pacific Nations Cup View Photo

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — Defending champion Fiji conceded a try after two minutes but countered with five of its own to take a bonus point Saturday from a 32-10 win over Tonga in the second round of the Pacific Nations Cup.

Tonga finished the match with 14 men after backrower Siosiua Moala received a second yellow card in the 68th minute which became a red card.

Fiji was able to gain surpluses of possession and territory in both halves to win a scrappy and ill-tempered match for its 11th win over Tonga in their last 12 meetings.

Later, Japan opened its campaign with a statement performance, scoring eight tries to two in a 57-15 win over Canada in Sendai, Japan. Canada had opened its campaign with a 34-20 win over the United States.

Japan led 17-10 after a tight first half but overwhelmed Canada in a second half in which it scored six tries. Backrower Amato Fakatava and winger Kippei Ishida scored doubles and Warner Dearns scored a try in his first outing as Japan captain.

“Canada really showed up in the first half and we were under a lot of pressure. I’ve got to thank the boys for coming out in the second half and putting up a good fight,” Dearns said. “I’m really happy to win my first game as captain.”

Japan was runner-up to Fiji in last year’s tournament.

Fakatava scored the opening try after only three minutes. But Canada got into the match — as Japan conceded a succession of penalties — and scored through Sion Parry to level at 10-10. Dearns’ try in the 38th minute allowed Japan to go to halftime with a seven point lead.

Japan took 14 minutes to score its first try of the second half through Fakatava but then ran riot with tries to fullback Sam Greene, backrower Ben Gunter, center Tomoki Osoda and Ishida who scored twice in the last few minutes.

Flyhalf Seungsin Lee landed eight of nine kicks at goal.

Tonga opened its Pacific Nations Cup campaign last weekend with a 30-16 win over Samoa and started strongly Saturday with an early try to scrumhalf Augustine Pulu.

After a penalty to Caleb Muntz, Fiji took the lead for the first time with a superb long-distance try finished by former All Blacks center Seta Tamanivalu. Winger Kalaveti Ravouvou scored during Moala’s first absence in the sin-bin and by halftime Fiji led 17-10.

Fiji took time in the second half to extend its lead, frustrated by solid Tonga defense.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere scored in the 63rd minute from a cross-kick by Muntz and Taniela Rakuro added Fiji’s final try five minutes later in a goalline scramble.

“We were a bit disappointed with our start. We talked about coming out in the first 20 and welcoming Tonga,” Ikanivere said. “We didn’t start well but I’m grateful for the boys showing great spirit and getting the win.”

In the third and final preliminary round on Sept. 6, Fiji and Samoa play at Rotorua, New Zealand and the United States hosts Japan at Sacramento, California.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, and the playoff rounds are set to be played in the United States. Denver is hosting the semifinals and fifth-place playoff on Sept. 14 and Salt Lake City the third-place playoff and final on Sept. 20.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby