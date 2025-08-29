Pakistan captain Agha and Rauf trump Afghanistan in T20 tri-series opener

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan rode a half-century from captain Salman Ali Agha and fast bowler Haris Rauf’s four-wicket haul to trump Afghanistan by 39 runs in the opening match of their Twenty20 Tri-series on Friday.

Agha’s unbeaten 53 off 36 balls anchored Pakistan to 182-7 in spin-heavy Afghanistan’s first T20 of the year.

A double-wicket maiden over by Rauf (4-31) in the 12th dashed Afghanistan hopes of chasing the tall total. It was bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs, losing its last eight wickets for 50 runs.

United Arab Emirates is the third team in the tournament, which is a dress rehearsal for all three ahead of next month’s Asia Cup in the UAE.

Afghanistan recovered from the loss of recalled opening batter Ibrahim Zadran on 9 when Rahmanullah Gurbaz (38) and Sediqullah Atal (23) shared a 51-run, second-wicket stand off 30 balls.

Gurbaz, dropped on 10, was bowled around his legs when he went to sweep left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz’s (2-23) fuller delivery at 68-2 in the eighth over.

Rauf’s twin strikes then took the steam out of Afghanistan’s chase. Rauf outfoxed Atal with a slower delivery as the batter sliced a catch to Shaheen Shah Afridi at third, and Karim Jannat was smartly held by Hasan Nawaz at deep square leg.

Sufiyan Muqeem (2-25), one of the only three specialist Pakistan bowlers, then grabbed a stunning return catch of Darwish Rasooli as Afghanistan lost three wickets without a run and slipped to 93-5.

Captain Rashid Khan cheered a sizeable crowd of Afghans in Sharjah Cricket Stadium by smashing five sixes in his 39 off 15 before he holed out in the deep off Rauf, who also wrapped up the last wicket.

Afridi also took 2-21.

Agha won the toss and shepherded Pakistan to a strong total.

Khan and Nabi checked Pakistan’s swift progress soon after the powerplay, but then Agha regained the momentum.

Agha played smart against the googlies of Khan (1-26), the mystery spin of Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1-22) and off-spinner Nabi (1-18).

Agha added 53 with Nawaz, who made 21 off 11, and Mohammad Haris (15) and Faheem Ashraf (14) played little cameos.

Pakistan takes on UAE in the second game on Saturday.

