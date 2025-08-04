Egyptians begin voting in election to the nation’s Senate

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptians on Monday began voting for candidates to the nation’s Senate, a largely advisory body that helps a powerful lower body to review and pass laws.

There were some 63 million people eligible to vote at over 8,000 polling stations across the nation of 116 million in northeastern Africa. Voting will continue through Tuesday.

Eligible voters are expected to select 200 candidates to the 300-seat body for five-year terms. The other 100 are appointed by the president.

Election results will be announced on August 12.

The election comes months at a time of frustration for many. A stagnant economy has left Egyptians grappling with soaring inflation as they navigate rising daily costs for food and fuel.

It is the second election to the Senate after the body was created in constitutional changes enacted in 2019 with the stated aim of improving political participation. However, critics blasted many of the other changes. They changes allowed President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in power until 2030 and broaden the military’s role.

Egyptians abroad were eligible to vote at consulates across 117 countries on Friday and Saturday.

By MOHAMED WAGDY AND FATMA KHALED

