Stokes fit to play after injury concerns but soon out to Bumrah in England-India test

LONDON (AP) — England captain Ben Stokes was fit to resume his innings on Day 2 of the third test against India at Lord’s.

He didn’t last long.

Stokes was dismissed for 44 when his off-stump was removed by India strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the third over of Friday’s play.

Stokes struggled with a right groin problem while batting on Thursday, and was affected so badly that he refused a second single off the final ball of the day that would have given Joe Root his century.

The allrounder was seen bowling before play on Friday and came out with Root for the start of play.

Root completed his century off the first ball, hitting Bumrah for a streaky four, but later played onto his own stumps off India’s star pacer to leave England 271-6, less than 30 minutes into the morning session.

