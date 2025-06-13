South Africa need 69 more runs to win WTC final against Australia

South Africa need 69 more runs to win WTC final against Australia View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Hobbling captain Temba Bavuma and hundred-hitter Aiden Markram pushed South Africa to the brink of a sensational victory over Australia in a gripping World Test Championship final at Lord’s on Friday.

Bavuma, elevating the drama with a strained left hamstring, and opener Markram partnered for an unbroken 143 runs against one of Australia’s greatest bowling attacks to have South Africa 69 runs from an historic triumph.

Chasing 282 to win, the Proteas were 213-2 at stumps on day three in a stirring bid to win a first ICC trophy in 27 years.

Bavuma was 65 not out, his running restricted but not his batting technique, and Markram was 102 not out, easily the highest individual score of the final.

Defending champion Australia bombarded them with four of its top-10 all-time test wicket-takers — more than 1,500 wickets in total — but they couldn’t part the Proteas pair, and hardly troubled them.

In South Africa’s huge favor, the day three pitch flattened, offered the bowlers little and was far easier paced for the batters than the first two days, when 14 wickets fell on each.

The odds were in Australia’s favor when South Africa’s chase began straight after lunch.

To win, South Africa was required to equal England’s most successful ever run chase at Lord’s from 2004. The only bigger run chase at the home of cricket was 344-1 in 1984 by the West Indies.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

By FOSTER NIUMATA

Associated Press