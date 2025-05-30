Pakistan announces it will send an ambassador to Afghanistan to upgrade diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan announced Friday that it is upgrading its diplomatic representation in neighboring Afghanistan from chargé d’affaires to the level of ambassador, a move aimed at improving bilateral relations between the two neighbors.

The announcement by the Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, comes a week after he met his Afghan counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi, alongside China’s top diplomat during a trilateral meeting in Beijing.

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban government have embassies in each other’s capitals but they are led by chargés d’affaires. Like the international community, Pakistan has not recognized the Afghan Taliban government.

There was no immediate comment from Kabul. However, Pakistan had earlier signaled that the two sides were considering an upgrade in diplomatic ties.

In a statement, Dar said relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have taken a positive turn since his visit to Kabul in April. “To maintain this momentum, I am pleased to announce the decision of the Government of Pakistan to upgrade the level of its chargé d’affaires in Kabul to the level of ambassador,” he said.

Dar expressed hope that the decision would strengthen economic cooperation, boost bilateral trade and enhance joint efforts to combat terrorism.

Tensions between the two countries have long been strained over Pakistan’s accusations that Kabul provides safe haven to Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP and are allies of the Afghan Taliban.

TTP is a separate group and has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.