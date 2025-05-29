West Indies bowling first against England in Edgbaston ODI

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in their one-day international at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Captain Shai Hope said he was influenced by the windy, cloudy conditions and historical results.

Harry Brook has his first outing as England’s new white-ball captain, trying to revive a team which has lost its last four ODI bilateral series, including 2-1 in the West Indies last November.

The West Indies has had better preparation after drawing in Ireland 1-1 last weekend.

This three-game series was important for both in their bids to qualify for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. England was ranked eighth and the West Indies ninth.

They also play in Cardiff on Sunday at the Oval on Tuesday.

Lineups:

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler, 6 Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

West Indies: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

