What to know about the latest effort to end Turkey’s 40-year Kurdish conflict

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, announced Monday that it is dissolving itself in a historic declaration that could end one of the Middle East’s longest-running insurgencies and foster stability in the region.

A statement from the group said it had resolved to disband its “organizational structure” and “end the armed struggle” after more than four decades of conflict.

The declaration came months after the PKK’s imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan called on the group to convene a congress and formally decide to dismantle itself as part of a new peace effort with Turkey. Previously, the PKK had announced a unilateral ceasefire on March 1 in response to Ocalan’s call.

Ocalan’s overture came at a time of fundamental changes reshaping the region, including the reconfiguration of power in Syria after the toppling of President Bashar Assad, the weakening of the Hezbollah militant movement in Lebanon, and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The peace effort in Turkey was initiated in October by Devlet Bahceli, a firebrand ultranationalist who has usually opposed any concessions to Kurdish identity or rights.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s governing party welcomed the PKK’s announcement but said the decision to disband should apply to all group’s linked to the group, including Kurdish fighters in Syria, who had previously stated that Ocalan’s call does not apply to them.

What is the PKK?

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged an armed insurgency against Turkey since 1984, initially with the aim of establishing a Kurdish state in the southeast of the country. Over time, the objective evolved into a campaign for autonomy and rights for Kurds within Turkey.

The conflict between militants and state forces, which has spread beyond Turkey’s borders into Iraq and Syria, has killed tens of thousands of people. The PKK is considered to be a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Who is Ocalan?

Abdullah Ocalan, who as a student of political science in Ankara became deeply involved in leftist movements, formed the PKK in 1978 as a Marxist organization. He fled to Syria in 1979, along with other PKK members, where he remained until 1998, when Syria expelled him under intense pressure from Turkey.

Ocalan was captured in Kenya in 1999 and imprisoned on Imrali island in the Sea of Marmara, where he remains to this day. His death sentence for treason was commuted to a life term in prison after Turkey abolished the death penalty.

The 76-year-old endures as a symbol for Kurdish independence and rights and continues to wield influence over the Kurdish movement, with past messages relayed through family members or lawyers resonating beyond Turkey, in Iraq and Syria.

Renewed effort for peace

In October, Bahceli, a close ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, suggested Ocalan could be granted parole if he renounces violence and disbands the PKK.

It was a major shift for the hardline politician who had previously strongly supported the state’s military action against the militant group and its affiliates in neighboring Syria and rejected any notion of negotiation.

In a message delivered through senior officials of the pro-Kurdish People’s Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM, Ocalan called on the PKK leadership to take the decision to disband and disarm in February.

It was not immediately clear what concessions, if any, the Kurdish groups would get in return.

There are also concerns that some splinter groups may emerge within the PKK and that attacks may continue.

Soon after Bahceli’s announcement, the PKK claimed an attack on Turkey’s key aerospace company outside of Ankara that killed several people.

Past peace efforts

There have been several peace efforts between the Turkish state and the PKK over the years, including secret negotiations held in Oslo, Norway from 2009 until 2011. However, none have yielded results.

The last attempt to reach a peace deal took place between 2013 and 2015 with a series of talks between Turkish officials and Ocalan, who declared a ceasefire and withdrew fighters to bases in northern Iraq.

Turkish officials took steps to improve Kurdish rights, including allowing Kurdish-language broadcasts. The process collapsed in July 2015, after a series of violent attacks, including one by the Islamic State group that killed 33 pro-Kurdish activists.

Since then, Turkey has cracked down on its pro-Kurdish movement and has jailed thousands of people, including the former leader of the main pro-Kurdish political party, Selahattin Demirtas, over alleged links to the PKK.

Why now?

The latest peace effort comes at a time when Turkey and the Kurds are both seeking security to face the challenges in the Middle East.

However, some believe the main aim of the reconciliation effort is for Erdogan’s government to garner Kurdish support for a new constitution that would allow him to remain in power beyond 2028, when his term ends.

Bahceli has openly called for a new constitution, saying it was essential to keep Erdogan in power for Turkey’s future. Erdogan and Bahceli are reportedly seeking parliamentary support from the DEM.

