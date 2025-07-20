Suspect arrested after car crashes into post office and catches fire in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A suspect was arrested after a car crashed into a post office in San Jose, California, early Sunday, causing the building to go up in flames, authorities said.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the office located in a strip mall south of downtown, according to the San Jose Police Department. No injuries were reported.

About 50 firefighters took about an hour and a half to knock down the flames. Photos posted online by the fire department showed a charred car inside the heavily damaged building.

No details about the suspect were immediately released, and a police dispatcher said federal postal inspectors would lead the investigation. An email was sent to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service seeking additional details.

Nearly 2 million people live in the metropolitan area of San Jose, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of downtown San Francisco.