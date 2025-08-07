Clear
96.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Administration asks Supreme Court to lift restrictions on Southern California immigration stops

By AP News
Immigration Raids California

Administration asks Supreme Court to lift restrictions on Southern California immigration stops

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to lift a court order restricting immigration stops that swept up at least two U.S. citizens in Southern California.

The emergency petition comes after an appeals court refused to lift the temporary restraining order restricting what factors authorities can use to make stops and arrests in the Los Angeles area.

Judge Maame E. Frimpong found there was a “mountain of evidence” that federal immigration enforcement tactics were violating the Constitution. Her ruling came in a lawsuit filed by immigrant advocacy groups who accused President Donald Trump’s administration of systematically targeting brown-skinned people in Southern California during the administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The Justice Department asked the justices to immediately halt Frimpong’s order, arguing it hinders their enforcement of immigration law. Department of Homeland Security attorneys say immigration officers target people based on illegal presence in the U.S., not skin color, race or ethnicity.

Frimpong barred authorities from using factors like apparent race or ethnicity, speaking Spanish or English with an accent, presence at a location such as a tow yard or car wash, or someone’s occupation as the only basis for reasonable suspicion to detain someone.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert