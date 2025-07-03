California’s largest blaze explodes in size as dry, hot weather raises wildfire risk statewide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire in a wilderness area of central California exploded in size as dry, hot weather Thursday raised the fire risk for large portions of the state ahead of the July Fourth holiday.

The Madre Fire became California’s largest blaze so far this year, ripping through grasslands after breaking out Wednesday in southeastern San Luis Obispo County. It swiftly grew to more than 55 square miles (142 square kilometers). There was just 5% containment.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued for tiny communities near State Route 166 as flames moved through hilly terrain toward the Carrizo Plain National Monument, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Santa Maria.

Dozens of smaller wildfires were burning across the state.

Southern California’s Wolf Fire reached 55% containment Thursday after charring more than 3.7 square miles (9.5 square kilometers) of dry brush since breaking out June 29 in Riverside County east of Los Angeles.

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press