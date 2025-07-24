2-time Gold Glove shortstop Nick Ahmed announces retirement on social media

Two-time Gold Glove shortstop Nick Ahmed announced his retirement Thursday on social media.

“I got to live out my childhood dream and play for a very long time!” Ahmed wrote. “After 15 professional seasons and over a decade in the big leagues I am officially hanging up my spikes and retiring from playing.”

The 35-year-old Ahmed hit .233 with 72 homers and 339 RBIs in 964 games. He played 10 seasons for Arizona, winning Gold Gloves in 2018 and 2019, was with San Francisco, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego last year and played five games for Texas this season.

Ahmed played shortstop and pitched at East Longmeadow High School in Massachusetts and at UConn. He was drafted 85th overall by Atlanta in 2011 and moved to the Diamondbacks in a January 2013.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By The Associated Press