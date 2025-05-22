AP PHOTOS: Jet crashes into San Diego neighborhood, killing 3 and setting homes and vehicles on fire

San Diego (AP) — The music agency Sound Talent Group said Thursday that three of its employees, including co-founder Dave Shapiro, died on the private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early that morning.

The total number of fatalities is unknown, but six people were on board the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Several people were injured while trying to flee after the crash just before 4 a.m. in Murphy Canyon, the largest neighborhood of U.S. Navy-owned housing in the country. Others were treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

By: GREGORY BULL and WILLIAM LIANG