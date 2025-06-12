The Latest: California challenges Trump’s use of military in Los Angeles

Opponents of President Donald Trump ’s administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities on Saturday during the military parade in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary — which coincides with Trump’s birthday — as protests grow in response to his immigration policies. The “No Kings” protests have been called, organizers say, to protect America’s democracy as Trump vows to increase his deployment of military forces inside the United States.

A federal court hearing is scheduled for Thursday challenging Trump’s use of the National Guard and Marines to support immigration raids in Los Angeles. California leaders warn that the military intervention is the onset of a much broader effort by Trump to overturn norms at the heart of America’s political system.

Trump was booed and cheered at the Kennedy Center, where he and first lady Melania Trump attended the opening night of “Les Misérables.” He’s been remaking the Kennedy Center in his image as part of a campaign to rid American cultural institutions of what he describes as liberal ideology.

Among the eight new vaccine policy advisers Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. named to replace the CDC vaccine panel he abruptly dismissed this week are people who have spread misinformation and protested COVID-19 lockdowns.

Attendees of the military parade in Washington this weekend will hear a familiar voice.

Trump announced Thursday morning that Greenwood will be performing at the parade on Saturday, which marks the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and also happens to be the president’s 79th birthday.

Greenwood is the singer behind “God Bless the USA,” which has been Trump’s walk-on song at rallies for years.

“What a day it will be!!!” Trump wrote on his social media site.

What to know about the ‘No Kings’ protests planned for Saturday

The “No Kings” protests are set to take place to counter what organizers say are Trump’s plans to feed his ego this Saturday during a military parade on what is also Trump’s 79th birthday.

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

