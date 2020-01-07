Abbott, Michelle (Shelley) Leeann

Michelle (Shelley) Leeann Abbott passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 29th, at the young age of 45.

She is survived by Jenna Abbott (daughter), Rob Abbott (husband), Anita Dymond (mother), Rochelle Morales (sister), Sarah (Darwin) Hatfield (sister), Heather (Glenn) Graves (sister) along with numerous niece’s and nephews.

Heuton Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.