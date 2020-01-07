Abbott, Michelle (Shelley) Leeann
Michelle (Shelley) Leeann Abbott passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 29th, at the young age of 45.
She is survived by Jenna Abbott (daughter), Rob Abbott (husband), Anita Dymond (mother), Rochelle Morales (sister), Sarah (Darwin) Hatfield (sister), Heather (Glenn) Graves (sister) along with numerous niece’s and nephews.
Heuton Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
- Date of Death: 12/29/2019
- Age: 45
- Residence: Sonora, CA
- Services: Services will be held at the Country Cowboy Church 14535 Peaceful Valley Rd, Sonora, CA 95370 on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for a donation to the F.O.A.C. (Friends of the Animal Community) in Sonora, Ca.