Mitchum, Marvin Anthony
Marvin Anthony Mitchum passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20th, with his wife, Laurie, at his side.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Laurie; his stepchildren, Mike, Sara and Allison; his grandchildren, Devin, Delayna, Damon and Avery; his brother and wife, Mike and Cindy of Henderson, NV and their son (his nephew) Troy.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Obed (Mitch) and Elaine Mitchum; his Aunt Babe; his Uncle Louie; his Uncle Goldie; his brother-in-law Mark; and many other cherished relatives and friends.
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
- Date of Death: 11/20/2019
- Age: 70
- Residence: Copperopolis, CA
- Celebration of Life: Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Marv’s life on January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Black Oak Resort Hotel, 19400 Tuolumne Rd N, Tuolumne, CA 95379.