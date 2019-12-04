Rain
Mitchum, Marvin Anthony

By Aretha Pauley

Marvin Anthony Mitchum passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20th, with his wife, Laurie, at his side.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Laurie; his stepchildren, Mike, Sara and Allison; his grandchildren, Devin, Delayna, Damon and Avery; his brother and wife, Mike and Cindy of Henderson, NV and their son (his nephew) Troy.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Obed (Mitch) and Elaine Mitchum; his Aunt Babe; his Uncle Louie; his Uncle Goldie; his brother-in-law Mark; and many other cherished relatives and friends.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 11/20/2019
  • Age: 70
  • Residence: Copperopolis, CA
  • Celebration of Life: Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Marv’s life on January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Black Oak Resort Hotel, 19400 Tuolumne Rd N, Tuolumne, CA 95379.

