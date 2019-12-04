Mitchum, Marvin Anthony

Marvin Anthony Mitchum passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20th, with his wife, Laurie, at his side.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Laurie; his stepchildren, Mike, Sara and Allison; his grandchildren, Devin, Delayna, Damon and Avery; his brother and wife, Mike and Cindy of Henderson, NV and their son (his nephew) Troy.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Obed (Mitch) and Elaine Mitchum; his Aunt Babe; his Uncle Louie; his Uncle Goldie; his brother-in-law Mark; and many other cherished relatives and friends.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.