Ford, Becky

On November 14th Becky Ended her long battle with cancer peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours. She will be remembered as a Beautiful, strong, loving, passionate woman who made it her purpose to make every moment count with those she loved.

Becky is survived by her parents, James and Deanna Lynch; Husband of 35 years, Mitchell Ford; Children, Jessica Ford , Mahaila Ford and Tom Hendricks, Dallas ford; Grandchildren, James Ford, Alec Hendricks, Allie Hendricks, Altin Hendricks, Andre Hendricks, Ainsley Hendricks, and soon Arlyss Hendricks (due in December) as well as her Brother Thomas Lynch; and many other extended family members and friends including but not limited to Veronica Cashada, Gina Prock, and Teresa Brunelle.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.