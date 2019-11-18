Ford, Becky
On November 14th Becky Ended her long battle with cancer peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours. She will be remembered as a Beautiful, strong, loving, passionate woman who made it her purpose to make every moment count with those she loved.
Becky is survived by her parents, James and Deanna Lynch; Husband of 35 years, Mitchell Ford; Children, Jessica Ford , Mahaila Ford and Tom Hendricks, Dallas ford; Grandchildren, James Ford, Alec Hendricks, Allie Hendricks, Altin Hendricks, Andre Hendricks, Ainsley Hendricks, and soon Arlyss Hendricks (due in December) as well as her Brother Thomas Lynch; and many other extended family members and friends including but not limited to Veronica Cashada, Gina Prock, and Teresa Brunelle.
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
- Date of Death: 11/14/2019
- Age: 53
- Residence: Chinese Camp, CA
- Celebration of Life: There will be a Celebration of Life on November 23rd. There will be a viewing from 11am to 1pm with services to follow at Terzich & Wilson Tuolumne Chapel 18411 Bay Ave Tuolumne, CA 95379, burial to follow at Carters Cemetery. There will be a gathering in remembrance of Becky at the Tuolumne Me Wuk Tribal Hall located at 19595 Mi-Wu Street, Tuolumne CA following the burial.