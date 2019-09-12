Adams, Theron Doyle “Toby”

Theron Doyle “Toby” Adams (of Los Osos) passed away Tuesday, August 27th.

He is survived by his daughters, Sherry Morrison of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Sheela Remington of Los Osos; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; both wives; two brothers, Wesley Whitworth and Tom Adams; seven sisters, Della Adams, Dorothy Morger, Wilmas and Wanda Adams, Delores Adams, Patsy Adams and Janice Matthews. Toby’s ashes, and his wife Lavern’s ashes will be interred with his sister Janice in Dewey, Arizona.