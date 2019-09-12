Adams, Theron Doyle “Toby”
Theron Doyle “Toby” Adams (of Los Osos) passed away Tuesday, August 27th.
He is survived by his daughters, Sherry Morrison of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Sheela Remington of Los Osos; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; both wives; two brothers, Wesley Whitworth and Tom Adams; seven sisters, Della Adams, Dorothy Morger, Wilmas and Wanda Adams, Delores Adams, Patsy Adams and Janice Matthews. Toby’s ashes, and his wife Lavern’s ashes will be interred with his sister Janice in Dewey, Arizona.
- Date of Death: 08/27/2019
- Age: 93
- Residence: Los Osos, CA
- Celebration of Life: There will be a celebration of Life in Los Osos on Septemebr 22, 2019.