Sells, James Jr.

James (Jim) Howard Sells Jr.,80 years old, of Hathaway Pines, CA, a cherished individual known for his kind, loving, caring, and humorous personality, left us on July 14, 2025. Born on November 13, 1944, Jim exhibited a thirst for knowledge and an insatiable curiosity. With his deep love for the Sierra Mountains, he found both peace and inspiration in its majestic beauty. An enthusiastic outdoorsman, Jim cherished time spent fishing and camping, and sharing those experiences with family and friends. Through his art and photography, he beautifully captured the essence of the mountains, forever preserving their spirit and a legacy of exploring the wild places he held so dear. He could often be spotted adorned with his hat, walking stick, camera, and his unmistakable love for adventure and mischief.

There is nothing Jim wouldn’t do for someone if he was able. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Jim’s kindness, generosity, and unwavering love for his family and friends will never be forgotten.

James is survived by his wife, Susan Sells, five children (Brian Sells, Brandi Carpenter, Kelli Poole, Hannah Blodgett and Nathan Maurer), six grandchildren (Riley Carpenter, Makenna Poole, Cooper Carpenter, Josie Poole, Tyler Sells, Sydney Sells, Ellie Blodgett and Adeline Blodgett), and 3 siblings (Beki Medina, John Sells and Kati Sells), as well as many friends and extended family members who will miss him dearly.