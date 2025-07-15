Bujer, Dennis

Dennis Eugene Bujer, 86, of Groveland, California, born February 12, 1939 in Los Angeles, California, passed away July 6, 2025 at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, California. Graveside Services will be held Friday, July 18, 2025 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Big Oak Flat, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

