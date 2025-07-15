Clear
98.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Bujer, Dennis

Sponsored by:
By Charise Jim

Dennis Eugene Bujer, 86, of Groveland, California, born February 12, 1939 in Los Angeles, California, passed away July 6, 2025 at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, California. Graveside Services will be held Friday, July 18, 2025 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Big Oak Flat, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

 

  • Date of Death: 07/06/2025
  • Age: 86
  • Residence: Groveland, California
  • Services: Graveside Services will be held Friday, July 18, 2025 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Big Oak Flat, California

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 