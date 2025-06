Vicki Stevens, 60, of Tuolumne, California, born May 20, 1965 in Sonora, California, passed away May 24, 2025. Vicki was loved by all, she touched everyone’s heart and she loved her church. She was an amazing mother and grandmother, she was the strongest most warm hearted woman and she will be missed. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with final arrangements.

Date of Death: 05/24/2025

05/24/2025 Age: 60

60 Residence: Tuolumne, California