John Richard Fuentes, 91, of Sonora, California, born February 17, 1934 in Tuolumne, California, passed away May 30, 2025 at his son’s residence in Stockton, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in the family plot in Carters Cemetery, Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

