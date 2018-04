Hollis Earl Chambless passed away Friday, April 20th at his residence in Columbia, Ca. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/20/2018

04/20/2018 Age: 88

88 Residence: Columbia

Columbia Services: Graveside Services will be held Saturday, April 28th at 11am at Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Lyons-Bald Mt. Road, Sonora, CA.