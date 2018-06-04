PUMA, BATTY

Betty Puma long time Tuolumne County resident passed peacefully into Heaven on Friday, April 6th surrounded with loving family. Betty was a long time Realtor in the area working for Sugar Pine Realty most recently before taking ill. She also worked several years for Walmart here in Sonora. She is survived by Philip “Sonny” Puma her husband of 56 years; her daughter Karen both of Sonora; her son Philip Puma III and family of Vacaville, CA as well as numerous family members. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/06/2018

04/06/2018 Age: 73

73 Residence: Sonora

Sonora Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life service has been planned for Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Mother Lode Christian School in Tuolumne, with a potluck reception following. The family requests Donations be made in her memory to the School.