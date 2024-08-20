Dambacher, Wanda

Wanda Jeanette Dambacher passed away on August 13, 2024, in Sonora, California. She was born April 10, 1931, in Oakland, Calif. She resided in her home in Angels Camp for 63 years. Wanda’s early education started at Sonora Grammar School (The Dome) followed by Sonora High School where she had the love for drama, dancing and playing tennis.

Her career journey began at the Uptown Theatre in Sonora during her high school years, leading to her managing the Calaveras Theatre with her husband Gus. She also served as a Librarian Assistant in Calaveras County and a Teacher’s Aide at Mark Twain School before retiring as a Utility Officer from Bank of America. Wanda was also a seamstress at heart starting when she was young sewing for her siblings to later making her children’s clothes

and costumes as well as many others.

She was a member of the Native Daughters for 63 years and sang in the St. Andrews Choir. Her involvement extended to the B-Flat entertainers, leading Girl Scout troops, and being part of Calaveras Creates. Wanda also cherished performing the Hula at the former Coppello’s Night Club in Angels Camp showcasing her love for dance and performance.

Wanda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas (Gus) Dambacher, her parents, Caroline and Avery Ishmael, her sister, Shirley Gorgas, her brother, Kenny Ishmael and her dog Rusty. She leaves behind a loving family, including her daughters, Janet & (Rod) Covert of Waterford, Calif., Bonnie & (George) Garcia of Angels Camp, Calif., and

Barbara & (Warren) Howard of Two Rivers, Alaska. Her legacy continues through her 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, with one more on the way and her cat Tobey of 16 years.

A memorial service to celebrate Wanda’s life will be held on August 24, 2024, at Diebold’s Mortuary, located at 1071 South Main Street, Angels Camp, CA at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest at the Catholic Cemetery in Angels Camp next to her mother and husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.