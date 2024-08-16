Drennan, Robert

Robert Warren Drennan, 86, of Sonora, California passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2024 after a two year battle against pancreatic cancer.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Patricia Rowley Drennan, and his five children: Bob (Penny) Drennan, Greg (Monica) Drennan, Mike (Colleen) Drennan, Jill Drennan, Judy (Steve) Garrard; 15 grandchildren, and 28 great grandchildren; one brother, Bryan (Coralee) Drennan. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

He is known by family, friends, and community for his kindness, integrity, and generosity of spirit. He contributed in lasting ways to his family, church, and community. He was a great example to others in his work ethic, eagerness to serve others, and enthusiasm for life. Those around him inevitably knew of his love for his family, cars, and cake.

Bob was born June 19, 1938 in Southern California, and spent his formative years growing up in San Mateo, California, where he attended San Mateo High School and graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1957. He enjoyed serving in student government, working on cars, camping, snow skiing, and building bonfires on San Gregorio Beach.

He later attended Brigham Young University and met his forever sweetheart, Pattie, in Provo Utah. Together they built a wonderful life together, moving back to California to open the first Kentucky Fried Chicken in Stockton, on The Miracle Mile. Bob eventually changed his career and returned to his love of cars, and went on to open his own automotive businesses. He and Pattie eventually moved to Sonora, California where he continued to own and operate Sonora Transmission & Auto Repair. Bob loved the Sonora community, and enjoyed organizing and attending car shows. He loved his 1951 Ford Victoria, and

enjoyed showing it at Hot August Nights and participating in parades. Bob was also known to have the uncanny ability and super power to be able to tell you the year, make, and model of just about any car, and all the details about it.

Bob’s life was totally devoted to his family and the gospel. Through the years he served in many church callings, which included being a bishop and serving in High Council. He loved serving, and played a large part in the building of the chapel at which he served in Stockton, which was one of the springboards for deciding to build his own home for his family. Bob always had that “I can do that!” attitude, and would jump into new endeavors fearlessly, recruiting family and friends to join in. Many memories were made in the beautiful home he and his sweetheart built for their family, and will always hold a special place in his family’s hearts.

Bob will always be loved and remembered endearingly by family, friends, acquaintances, and by those uncounted people whose lives he touched. He will abide permanently in the hearts of all those who love him. A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel located at 19481 Hillsdale Drive, Sonora, CA on Saturday, August

24, 2024 at 11 :00am PT. A luncheon will follow. Those unable to physically attend can tune in online at this link:

https://www.youtube.com/live/_AnFEsAe9hU?si=HwwCViVol-mZPKly

His gravesite service will be held at the East Lawn Cemetery in Provo, Utah on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 1 0:00am MT, preceded by a viewing TBD.

The family of Bob W. Drennan would like to express their deepest gratitude to those who provided him with excellent care, compassion, kindness, and dignity these past two years: Adventist Health Sonora, The Diana J. White Cancer Institute-Sonora, Adventist Home Health and Hospice, and Comfort Keepers.