Clark, Sherrie

Sherrie Sue Clarke, born September 11, 1938 in Ardmore Oklahoma, passed away July 24, 2024 at her home in Sonora California surrounded by family. Sherrie was diagnosed with cancer only five weeks prior to her death. Sherrie was born to parents Harry Forbes and Louise Forbes. After graduation from Ardmore High School, Sherrie had to choose between moving to New York to be a prima ballerina, or attending Oklahoma State University, she chose the ladder more traditional route. Sherrie met her future husband Wayne Hargis while attending school. They were married and had two children. They moved to Southern CA where she continued her education at UCLA. She worked in accounting management in the aerospace production industry. Later in life she worked for private companies. Years after Sherrie and Wayne divorced, she met and married Albert Clark. They had a beautiful marriage for 47 years. They were truly meant for each other, best friends and soul mates. Sherrie had two children from her previous marriage – Cindy Hargis and David Hargis. Albert had three children from his previous marriage – Nancy Clark, Lee Clark and Michele Clark. When Sherrie and Albert married, they had a wonderful blended family with five children aged 7 to 13. They all got along famously. Sherrie and Albert loved to travel with extended trips to Europe, many cruises, multiple trips to Mexico, Hawaii, and visiting numerous states in the US. Sherrie had a deep appreciation for music from jazz to classical; she also loved and admired all kinds of dance. Sherrie was proceeded in death by her parents Harry and Louise Forbes, her son David Hargis (1982), her stepdaughter Lee Frank (2013) and her husband Albert Clark (2016). She is survived by her daughter Cindy Garcia; her stepdaughters Nancy Clark and Michele Clark; her grandson David Garcia, his wife Kattie, their five children Audrey, Paige, Christopher, Thane and Hudson; her grandsons Cory AJ Frank, Sam Cohen and Jackson Cohen; her brother Jim Forbes, his wife Shelia; her sister Mary Lee Harris and her husband Alan. In accordance with Sherrie’s wishes there will be no funeral services, but at a later date a celebration of life with family and close friends will be planned.

