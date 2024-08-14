Alvis, Gary

Gary Lee Alvis, born July 1, 1960 in Redwood City California, passed away July 14, 2024 in Columbia California. Gary was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything to get him outdoors. Gary hunted all over California and the West Coast, he was known by many to be one of the best around. Gary put in 31 years as Douglas County, Nevada, School District’s Lead Groundskeeper and ran their snow crew.

