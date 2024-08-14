Clear
79.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Alvis, Gary

Sponsored by:
By Charise Jim

Gary Lee Alvis, born July 1, 1960 in Redwood City California, passed away July 14, 2024 in Columbia California. Gary was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything to get him outdoors. Gary hunted all over California and the West Coast, he was known by many to be one of the best around. Gary put in 31 years as Douglas County, Nevada, School District’s Lead Groundskeeper and ran their snow crew.

  • Date of Death: 07/14/2024
  • Age: 64
  • Residence: Columbia, California

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 