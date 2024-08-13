James, Paul Sr.

Paul Odell James Sr., born August 8, 1953 in Sonora California, passed away August 2, 2024 in Jamestown California at the age of 70. After taking his last wish trip to Morro Bay and Pismo Beach, Paul Odell James Sr. (AKA Squeaky) passed away peacefully August 2, 2024 surrounded by his children and loved ones. Paul started working at the forest service in 1974 as part of the road crew, then quickly was promoted up to a Mechanic. After working as a Mechanic for awhile he was promoted to a Fleet Maintenance Inspector. He loved his job. At the age of 69, he retired after 48 years “If Paul couldn’t fix it, nobody could!” A quote used by many. He was the family barbeque man for events, which he took over for his brother after he passed. He loved building fast classic cars and Harleys. He also loved woodcutting and made sure that family never went without firewood in the winter. He was a big family man. He loved his 4 kids, grandkids, great grandkids and all of his family. He will be greatly missed by many. Paul’s passing leaves a heartache for so many that loved him. His love leaves a memory that no one can steal. You have returned to your mom; may you soar with the eagles and your passed loved ones.

Jamestown, California Services: Viewing will be held August 19, 2024 from 10am-12pm at Terzich & Wilson. Burial to follow at 1pm at Carter's Cemetery in Tuolumne.