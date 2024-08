Joseph Phillip Reffaro, born October 4, 1949 in Oakland California, passed away August 7, 2024 at Golden Sonora Care Center Sonora California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home Entrusted with Cremation Services.

74 Residence: Sonora, California